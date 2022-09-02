IHC to hear Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea on Sept 5

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Friday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to secure bail in a sedition case filed against him.

Gill has been in detention since last month when he was arrested after a treason case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the armed forces through his remarks during a TV show

He has nominated Kohsar Police Station SHO, City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and others as parties in the petition.

Gill mentioned that he was arrested by Kohsar police on August 9 and requested the court to release him on bail.

He added that doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) performed a medical examination on August 17 and the medical board found evidence of physical torture. The court fixed September 5 as the date it will hear the plea.

The PTI has repeatedly demanded the party leader’s bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Islamabad court disposed of Gill’s bail petition in the sedition case filed against him. The district and sessions judge announced a reserved verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court observed that despite being a responsible person, Gill made a sensational statement that was enough to disturb the harmony and discipline of the army.

“Statement of the accused [who is the leader of a national level popular party] is sensational which is sufficient for disturbing harmony and discipline in the most respected institution of Pakistan, Pakistan Army,” the detailed order read.

The PTI leader was arrested on August 9 from Banigala Chowk in Islamabad after a case was filed against him for his controversial remarks on a TV channel.

Gill was presented before the court which granted a two-day physical remand. He is currently in jail on judicial remand at Adiala Jail.

The PTI leaders had claimed that he was tortured during police custody but the claims have been vehemently denied by the government. The court has ordered Islamabad Police to investigate the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

