Illegal Afghan immigrants to be deported over active involvement in crimes

KARACHI: SDPO Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz on Thursday wrote a letter to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East to assist in deporting illegal immigrants who arrived from Afghanistan, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the SDPO wrote that such people especially come to Karachi and are active in street crimes, selling drugs, target killings, land grabbing, and other heinous crimes.

In the letter, Sohail Faiz wrote an alarming situation that every day passing, more and more illegal Afghan immigrants are arriving at Sohrab Goth where their numbers are increasing.

A few days ago, such people blocked roads and disturbed the peace in the adjoining areas. Moreover, 5 cases are also registered against Afghan people in the District East, the letter mentioned.

He mentioned that three days ago, around 25 illegal immigrants were caught by the police in Sohrab Goth and the case of the foreign act was imposed.

Furthermore, Sohail Faiz mentioned that in the past, Afghan immigrants were deported from the country before, and it is a need time to deport them again.

Earlier, as many as 26 illegal Afghan immigrants have been arrested by Karachi police on Tuesday.

As per details, the illegal Afghans were arrested from the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi after the Police carried out an operation near the service road at Al-Asif Square.

The police spokesperson said that the arrested individuals failed to show Pakistani citizenship and relevant travel documents adding that the arrested immigrants have confessed to enter Pakistan illegally.

On the other hand, the UN humanitarian chief has urged the donors to restore funding for economic development in war-ravaged Afghanistan with a warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with six million people at risk of famine.

