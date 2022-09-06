Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IMF condition: Govt to deregulate POL products’ prices from Nov 1 

IMF condition: Govt to deregulate POL products’ prices from Nov 1 

Articles
Advertisement
IMF condition: Govt to deregulate POL products’ prices from Nov 1 

Govt to deregulate POL products’ prices from Nov 1 to meet IMF condition. Image: File

Advertisement

The government has decided to deregulate the prices of petroleum products from 1st November 2022 to meet IMF conditions.

The official sources said that after 1st November, the oil marketing companies would determine the prices of POL products instead of the government as per the IMF term.

They further said that the government would honour its commitment made with the IMF regarding the POL products’ prices.

Also Read

Pakistan supports China’s efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang
Pakistan supports China’s efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday said that Pakistan supports China's efforts...

The government collects only petroleum levy for determining the prices of POL products.

Advertisement

The government has not imposed 17pc GST on POL products, the sources said.

Levy on diesel was decreased, whereas levy on petrol was raised by Rs17.50.

Under the IMF agreement, the levy on diesel was supposed to be Rs 15 but the government is charging Rs7.50.

Before 1st November, oil marketing companies will buy POL products from international markets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story