Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran asks Punjab leadership to complete long march preparation within two weeks

Imran asks Punjab leadership to complete long march preparation within two weeks

Articles
Advertisement
Imran asks Punjab leadership to complete long march preparation within two weeks

Imran Khan links return to Parliament with cypher investigation by Supreme Court. Image: File

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday instructed the Punjab senior leadership of the party to complete the preparation of long march on Islamabad within two weeks.
Sources said that the PTI Punjab leaders opined that the long march should be brought to Islamabad from Lahore instead of Peshawar.
The party sources said that Imran Khan also wanted to launch the march from Lahore, adding that the long march will proceed towards Islamabad in the last week of September.

Meanwhile, the members of the Punjab Assembly called on Imran Khan and discussed the country’s political situation, the province’s administrative targets and other issues in detail.
The rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, solution of public problems and development works in the province also came under discussion.

Advertisement
They discussed the restrictions on media, victimisation of political opponents by the imported government and heinous violation of human rights in the country.

Also Read

PTI will announce final call in 2 weeks: Fawad Chaudhry
PTI will announce final call in 2 weeks: Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday that PTI has given a call to all...

The parliamentary party of the PTI Punjab chapter also passed four resolutions. The first resolution expressed complete solidarity with the flood-hit people of the country and full support for the party chairman’s steps for the help of the affectees.
The second resolution strongly condemned the destruction of the country’s economy at the hands of the imported government, resultantly triggering the burden of crippling inflation on the people.
The third resolution expressed full confidence in the leadership of the party Chairman Imran Khan.


Advertisement
The fourth resolution lambasted the government’s shameful propaganda based on religious hatred against the chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf at the expense of the official channels and state resources.

The meeting fully agreed to further improve mutual cooperation among allied parties of the Punjab coalition government.

Complete confidence was expressed in Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and appreciated his excellent administrative measures and plannings in the meeting.
A strategy was also finalised for the resolution of the Punjab Assembly members’ individual issues in the meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story