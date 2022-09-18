Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday instructed the Punjab senior leadership of the party to complete the preparation of long march on Islamabad within two weeks.

Sources said that the PTI Punjab leaders opined that the long march should be brought to Islamabad from Lahore instead of Peshawar.

The party sources said that Imran Khan also wanted to launch the march from Lahore, adding that the long march will proceed towards Islamabad in the last week of September.

Meanwhile, the members of the Punjab Assembly called on Imran Khan and discussed the country’s political situation, the province’s administrative targets and other issues in detail.

The rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, solution of public problems and development works in the province also came under discussion.



Advertisement

Also Read PTI will announce final call in 2 weeks: Fawad Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday that PTI has given a call to all...

They discussed the restrictions on media, victimisation of political opponents by the imported government and heinous violation of human rights in the country.

The parliamentary party of the PTI Punjab chapter also passed four resolutions. The first resolution expressed complete solidarity with the flood-hit people of the country and full support for the party chairman’s steps for the help of the affectees.

The second resolution strongly condemned the destruction of the country’s economy at the hands of the imported government, resultantly triggering the burden of crippling inflation on the people.

The third resolution expressed full confidence in the leadership of the party Chairman Imran Khan.





Advertisement

The fourth resolution lambasted the government’s shameful propaganda based on religious hatred against the chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf at the expense of the official channels and state resources.

The meeting fully agreed to further improve mutual cooperation among allied parties of the Punjab coalition government.

Complete confidence was expressed in Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and appreciated his excellent administrative measures and plannings in the meeting.

A strategy was also finalised for the resolution of the Punjab Assembly members’ individual issues in the meeting.