ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said in an interview with Senior Bol News Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim three months ago, he had said that the national security could be compromised, if the economy weakened and led the country to default.

Talking to Bol News journalists Siddique Jan and Abbas Shabbir in Islamabad, Imran Khan said every bit of the statements that he gave in an interview with Sami Ibrahim in Peshawar about three to four months ago had turned out to be true.

He said he had told the anchorperson that they would not be able to run the economy.

On this occasion, Imran Khan announced to give a call for countrywide protest against the government in September.

He said he was ready to receive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said Sikandar Sultan Raja was chief election commissioner of the Pakistan Muslim League-N rather that Pakistan’s.

“Enough is enough. I cannot give any more time. My tolerance and endurance for the country has been treated as my weakness. The circumstances are moving towards the point that I will be compelled to take those names which I don’t want to mention,” he said.

The PTI chief said Bangladesh and India left Pakistan behind in progress during the two of the largest parties of the country.

He said those who came through back door as a result of conspiracy and did not have the mandate would not be allowed to make crucial appointments. The two families ruined all the institutions for their corruption and loot, he maintained.

“The Thinker of Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal had said that the Muslim countries were destroyed because of kingship,” he said.

Regarding his statement earlier, Imran said he never talked about extension of the army chief, however, he spoke for postponement of appointment of the army chief till general elections. He said the new government should decide about the new army chief. “I have never said who the army chief should be. I have always said that army chief should be appointed on merit,” he said.

The former prime minister said he did not say any such thing upon which the Inter Services Public Relations issued a statement.