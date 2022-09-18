Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan appointed as Senior Anchorperson BOL News

Imran Khan appointed as Senior Anchorperson BOL News

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan appointed as Senior Anchorperson BOL News

Imran Khan has been appointed as Senior Anchorperson BOL News.

Advertisement

Globally acclaimed journalist and anchor Mr. Imran Khan has been appointed as the Senior Anchorperson of BOL News.

Imran Khan is a renowned name in the field of journalism. With his gentle tone and unique style, Imran Khan started his journalistic career as an anchorperson.

In his illustrious career, he has been affiliated with several private channels and newspapers as a revered news analyst. Using his sound political insight, he always comes up with bold facts and exposes the real characters behind the news with courage.

BOL congratulates Mr. Imran Khan on his new role and looks forward to achieving greater milestones together for BOL and BOL News under his leadership.

 

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Makhdoom Shahabuddin joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Makhdoom Shahabuddin joins BOL News as Anchorperson

BOL News is pleased to announce that journalist Mr Makhdoom Shahabuddin has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story