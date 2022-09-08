Imran Khan calls meetings in Bani Gala to discuss political situation

Imran Khan has called two important meetings in Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has called two important meetings in Bani Gala to hold crucial consultations with the leadership of the party, reported BOL News on Thursday.

As per details, the meetings were called to scrutinize the political situation in Punjab and Imran Khan will also take the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into confidence over the matters.

The senior leadership of Punjab will brief Khan on the conspiracy for change in Punjab and the matters regarding the arrangements for elections will also be discussed in the meeting.

Not only this, the meeting will also highlight the activities carried out for the rehabilitation of flood victims in the region.

Notably, yesterday in Chistian, Imran Khan urged the lawyer’s community to join him in the movement for Haqiqi Azadi against the government.

Addressing Lawyers Forum at Chishtian, the PTI chairman said the movement for Haqiqi Azadi will not be complete without the support of the lawyer’s community.

He said a nation cannot change until the people do not help themselves. He said the nation’s condition is not changing and is being burdened with depth as there is no justice and looters are ruling the nation.

