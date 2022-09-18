Consultation with the senior leadership is going on to review the preparations for the final call

Imran Khan will hold important consultations with the leadership of Punjab for the final round

While the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab will give a briefing to Imran Khan regarding the preparations

Advertisement

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan has called an important meeting of the Punjab Parliamentary Party on Sunday.

According to the details, consultation with the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is underway to review the preparations for the final call.

Imran Khan will hold important consultations with the leadership of Punjab for the final round while the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab will give a briefing to Imran Khan regarding the preparations.

Apart from this, there will be a discussion regarding floods and rehabilitation activities in the meeting.

It should be remembered that while addressing a large public gathering in Charsadda, Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said that we don’t have to be slaves of the superpower, so the people of Charsadda should support me for real freedom.

Advertisement

Chairman PTI said that we should not participate in anyone’s war out of fear, we should make the country’s foreign policy independent and we will take decisions in the interests of the Pakistani people.

Imran Khan said that an imported government was imposed on us under a conspiracy, the US wanted such a ruler to come and polish shoes when ordered, while the US wanted a ruler who roamed around the world like beggars as Shehbaz Sharif said that he did not come to ask, but there is a compulsion.

Also Read IMF says govt can’t control economy: Imran Khan CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said...

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI has given a call across the country to protest against the skyrocketing inflation in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry also warned the government that if they are not going to announce immediate elections then PTI will announce a final call in two weeks adding that protests will take place this month (September).