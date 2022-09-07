Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has revealed that a new conspiracy is being hatched to topple the Punjab Government by offering money to the PTI MPAs and Mr. X and Mr. Y are also involved in it.

He further said that the PTI MPAs were being pressurised to change their loyalty and join the opponent camp.

He challenged that they must be defeated, whatever they can do.

Imran Khan has said that an absconder (Nawaz Sharif) is making decisions for Pakistan from London.

He expressed these views while addressing a gigantic public rally at Municipal Stadium in Chishtian, Bahawalnagar on Wednesday.

The former premier said that different cases are being registered against him to disqualify him under any pretext so that Nawaz Sharif could come back to Pakistan and his corruption cases could be ended.

He invited Nawaz to return to Pakistan and he and the Pakistani people will receive him and give him a befitting reception as per law.

Imran further said that efforts were afoot to weaken the biggest party of Pakistan and they wanted to ban the PTI.

If change does not come through the votes so bloody change will happen, he maintained.

He observed that the imported government, PML-N and the PDM wanted to pit him (Imran) against the army and judiciary.

Imran also played different videos about the statements of PML-N leaders, Asif Ali Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman against the army.

He also played his own video which favoured and lauded the services of the army.

Imran said that the army is mine, the judiciary is mine and the nation is also mine.

He said that Bol News had been banned as it was showing the truth and giving coverage to him and PTI.

He thanked the people of Chishtian, particularly women who came to the meeting in a large number for attending the PTI rally.

He asked the people to veto the PTI candidate and make him a winner in the by-election in Bahawalpur.

He urged the masses to defeat the corrupt rulers and their crooks in the forthcoming polls.

He said that change has not come to Pakistan but the revolution has taken place in the country as the people have become sensible.

He said that Sharifs live in London but they come to Pakistan to make money here.

He maintained, “When floods come to Pakistan, we have to beg and seek help from the world as they had looted the country and left it penniless.”

He said that Pakistan cannot become prosperous until there is a justice system in Pakistan

But thieves have been imposed on the country through a well-planned conspiracy

A country where the powerful people are not punished but the poor and the weak are put behind the bars, cannot progress in the world.

He recalled when he was imprisoned for launching a campaign for the independence of the judiciary he saw that they were there for small crimes and but the big thieves were in the assemblies.

He said that Shehbaz and Hamza have filed a petition in NAB court for ending their money-laundering cases as they have come to power to close their cases.