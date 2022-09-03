Fresh elections only solution to economic crisis: Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said the only remedy to the economic crisis is conducting free and fair elections and bring political stability in the country.

Addressing a massive political gathering, the former prime minister said the nation has been awakened and the days of political turncoats are not over. “There is a huge turncoat in Bahawalpur. Do not let him win at any cost,” he vowed.

He said Pakistan was formed as an independent nation due to the efforts of his ideological leader Allama Iqbal and political leader Quaid-e-Azam. “Allah has given a conscience. We are an awakened nation.”

While slamming the Sharif family, he said they are looting the nation for the last thirty years and have joined hands with Zardari. “Shehbaz Sharif is saying there have not come to ask but are compelled. The people work hard and he loots them and send their wealth abroad,” he added.

Imran Khan said he is preparing the nation for ‘real freedom’ to protect themselves from these looters. He said nations are not poor due to a lack of resources but massive corruption and plunder. He said Maryam Nawaz claimed she has no properties in London or elsewhere but she owned expensive apartments.

He said the “three stooges” – Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman – joined hands and conspired to bring down their government which was progressing despite the coronavirus pandemic and witnessed record growth and tax collection.

He said the current leaders only came to power to save their corruption rather than serveing the nation. He said NAB amendments were made to protect corruption worth Rs1,100 billion. He said there has been unprecedented inflation in past four months, industry is closing and unemployment is rising.

Imran Khan said the only solution to all our problems is to hold free and fair elections. He said political stability for next five years will reduce our economic woes.

He said overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset which was witnessed when they raised Rs5 billion within hours for flood victims. He said there are one million citizens abroad and the nation will progress if only a fraction of them contribute for development purposes.

Imran Khan said he is making a plan to convince overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country but this requires rule of law and justice. “Our biggest struggle is establishing rule of law to fight against these crooks,” he vowed.

He said they have suffered all sorts of injustice in the past four months from the torturing of Shahbaz Gill and journalist Jameel Farooqi, suppressing media freedom, and lodging false cases after the May 25 long march while a terrorism case was registered against him.

“The more you attempt to bring me down, I will be even more undeterred,” he said, adding the people from across the country support him and he will become a ‘corner tiger’ if attempts are made to sideline him.

He warned the government to hold free and fair elections and save the nation. “I will give one call and you will not find any place to hide in Islamabad.”

Imran Khan said he will hold another telethon next week to raise funds for the flood victims and continue serving the nation.