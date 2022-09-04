Imran Khan Jalsa Faisalabad Live Updates: PTI Chairman addresses

FAISALABAD: Former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be addressing people in Jalsa at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Sunday, Bol News reported.

People have to gather here at Iqbal Stadium. The public will come out in huge numbers today. After the success of Bahawalpur yesterday, Imran Khan will hold a rally in Faisalabad today 4th September at 8pm.

Imran Khan will address the people once the final preparations have been made at the Iqbal Stadium. The workers have been instructed to arrive at the public gathering location by 5pm, while the former prime minister will arrive at the Jalsagah at 8pm.