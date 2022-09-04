Imran Khan Jalsa Faisalabad Live Updates: PTI Chairman addresses

FAISALABAD: Former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be addressing people in Jalsa at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Sunday, Bol News reported.
People have to gather here at Iqbal Stadium. The public will come out in huge numbers today. After the success of Bahawalpur yesterday, Imran Khan will hold a rally in Faisalabad today 4th September at 8pm.
Imran Khan will address the people once the final preparations have been made at the Iqbal Stadium. The workers have been instructed to arrive at the public gathering location by 5pm, while the former prime minister will arrive at the Jalsagah at 8pm.
Imran lambastes Sharifs, Zardaris for lying to nation about foreign properties
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has lambasted the PML-N leaders and Sharifs and Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for telling lies to the nation about their properties in London and foreign countries. He said this while addressing a huge public meeting in Faisalabad on Sunday. Imran Khan also showed some videos of the statements of Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif. “In an interview, Maryam said her grandfather was a billionaire whereas Shehbaz...
حقیقی آزادی کی جدوجہد جاری
کپتان کے جلسے کی تیاریاں مکمل#ImranKhan #PTIJalsa #Faisalabad #BreakingNews #BOLNews pic.twitter.com/PEsk20SHyL
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) September 4, 2022
As per the details: roads, roundabouts, and streets have been decorated with the banners and pamphlets of the PTI public rally. The roads are also crafted with holding boards and panaflexes for the public.
Whereas, People of Faisalabad have been waiting for their leader since last night. This kind of love and respect is earned only by a leader and not just a mere politician.
#FaisalabadJalsa
People of Faisalabad have been waiting for their leader since last night. This kind of love and respect is earned only by a leader and not just a mere politician ! pic.twitter.com/ODtSWEA4Lw
— PTI Punjab (@PTIPunjabPK) September 4, 2022
چیئرمین عمران خان آج اقبال اسٹیڈیم، فیصل آباد میں جلسۂ عام سے خطاب کریں گے۔ #FaisalabadJalsa pic.twitter.com/aNzW1wvYZh
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 4, 2022
جنکو جلسوں سے تکلیف ہورہی ہے:
انہی جلسوں میں سیلاب زدگان کے لئے فنڈ ریزنگ بھی کی جارہی ہے
ایک طرف کہتےہیں خان سیاست چھوڑ دے سیلاب ہے، اور خود اتنی گھٹیا سیاست کر رہےہیں کہ ان اکاؤنٹس میں امداد ٹرانسفر نہیں ہونے دے رہے اور زبردستی PM فنڈ میں ڈال رہے ہیں#FaisalabadJalsa pic.twitter.com/lz1O8g7Vlo
— Salman Raza (@SalmanView) September 4, 2022
Chairman Pakistan PTI Imran Khan will address a public rally at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Sunday.
Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI will hold a huge Jalsa in Faisalabad today!#FaisalabadJalsa pic.twitter.com/Vwj6r5Yfgs
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 4, 2022
