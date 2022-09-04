Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan Jalsa Faisalabad Live Updates: PTI Chairman addresses huge gathering
Imran Khan Jalsa Faisalabad Live Updates: PTI Chairman addresses huge gathering

Imran Khan Jalsa Faisalabad Live Updates: PTI Chairman addresses huge gathering

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan Jalsa Faisalabad Live Updates: PTI Chairman addresses huge gathering

Imran Khan Jalsa Faisalabad Live Updates: PTI Chairman addresses

Advertisement

FAISALABAD: Former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be addressing people in Jalsa at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Sunday, Bol News reported.

People have to gather here at Iqbal Stadium. The public will come out in huge numbers today. After the success of Bahawalpur yesterday, Imran Khan will hold a rally in Faisalabad today 4th September at 8pm.

Imran Khan will address the people once the final preparations have been made at the Iqbal Stadium. The workers have been instructed to arrive at the public gathering location by 5pm, while the former prime minister will arrive at the Jalsagah at 8pm.

Advertisement
19:50 (PST)04 Sep

Imran lambastes Sharifs, Zardaris for lying to nation about foreign properties

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has lambasted the PML-N leaders and Sharifs and Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for telling lies to the nation about their properties in London and foreign countries. He said this while addressing a huge public meeting in Faisalabad on Sunday. Imran Khan also showed some videos of the statements of Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif. “In an interview, Maryam said her grandfather was a billionaire whereas Shehbaz...

18:23 (PST)04 Sep

03:55 (PST)04 Sep

As per the details: roads, roundabouts, and streets have been decorated with the banners and pamphlets of the PTI public rally. The roads are also crafted with holding boards and panaflexes for the public.

Whereas, People of Faisalabad have been waiting for their leader since last night. This kind of love and respect is earned only by a leader and not just a mere politician.

The workers have been instructed to arrive at the public gathering location by 5pm, while the former prime minister will arrive at the Jalsagah at 8pm.

 

Advertisement
03:54 (PST)04 Sep

03:45 (PST)04 Sep

23:54 (PST)03 Sep

Chairman Pakistan PTI Imran Khan will address a public rally at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Sunday.

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Perween Rehman case: SHC declares detention of suspects ‘unlawful’
Perween Rehman case: SHC declares detention of suspects ‘unlawful’
Nine-Zero explosives case: SHC rejects appeal against acquittal of MQM workers
Nine-Zero explosives case: SHC rejects appeal against acquittal of MQM workers
Prime Minister Shehbaz rejects 'default risk' rumours
Prime Minister Shehbaz rejects 'default risk' rumours
PTI MPAs in Sindh Assembly protest against Azam Swati’s arrest
PTI MPAs in Sindh Assembly protest against Azam Swati’s arrest
Murad Saeed requests President to take notice of life threats
Murad Saeed requests President to take notice of life threats
Imran Khan attack: Accused remanded to JIT for 10 days
Imran Khan attack: Accused remanded to JIT for 10 days
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story