Former prime minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addressing a huge public rally in Multan on Thursday. Screengrab/ Bol News TV

Former prime minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that PTI MPAs and journalists are being threatened to leave the PTI and stop supporting Imran Khan otherwise they will be in hot waters.

He said this while addressing a huge public rally in Multan on Thursday.

He observed that the PML-N and PDM are running away from by-elections due to the fear of defeat.

He said that fear is a bigger idol after money, urging the youth to learn how to use money but they should never be used for money.

He said that he knew that they are running away from the elections as they are afraid of the elections and seeing their insulting defeat that was why they postponed the by-elections in the country.

Imran said that he was ready to talk to everyone for the interests of Pakistan and Pakistanis but was not willing to hold negotiations with these thieves and corrupt rulers.

It will be unacceptable for him that small thieves are in jails and big thieves are in power, he maintained.

He said if the PTI comes to power again, it will improve the justice system.

He believes that Pakistan cannot make progress until there is a strong justice system in the country.

The former prime minister said that the country was making progress during his government when the PTI government was toppled under a foreign conspiracy.

He urged the people that they reject the corrupt rules in the elections, adding that they must elect the PTI honest members.

When he was the prime minister, he used to be asked to hold talks with the opposition, and now they were being pressurised to go back to assemblies.

He vowed that he would facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis for their investment in Pakistan.

He maintained that no investment would come to the country until a system of justice was established.