NEPRA makes electricity units Rs.3.39 costlier for users
The NEPRA hearing was held on Tuesday on the application regarding the...
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the imported government and PDM wanted to pit PTI and Pakistan Army against one another.
He explained his statement on the appointment of the COAS in the Faisalabad public meeting, adding the PDM and imported government were twisting his statement and wanted to create differences between the PTI and Pak army.
He said this while addressing a gigantic public gathering in Peshawar on Tuesday.
He said that he wanted to liberate the people of Pakistan from chains of slavery.
The corrupt rulers have been imposed on Pakistan to make its people slaves and weaken them.
He wanted to make his countrymen a proud and respectable nation.
If they were sincere with the countries, they would bring looted money from the foreign countries despite begging the other states.
He said that the imported government wanted to disqualify him at every cost as they could not defeat Imran Khan in elections.
He said that the day will come when the green passport is honoured in the world.
Imran recalled that the Muslim armies had not conquered Indonesia and Malaysia but the character of Muslim traders inspired the people of Indonesia and Malaysia and seeing their conduct, they accepted Islam.
He said that he believed in the independence of the judiciary and in a strong army.
He further said that he always respects the judiciary and if he used some harsh words against the female judicial magistrate so there was a reason as he saw Shehbaz Gill, who was severely tortured in police custody and was forced to give a statement against him (Imran Khan).
He asserted that he could not think of threatening a female judge. The imported government and PDM also wanted the PTI to fight against the judiciary.
He said that they wanted to have a friendship with the USA but not with slavery.
He said that they wanted to push him against the wall and suppress him so they were mistaken as they could not succeed to do so.
He maintained that the economy had been making progress under the PTI regime.
He said, “The IMF says Pakistan is leading towards the destruction which Sri Lanka had confronted.”
He observed that money had been used to buy turncoats so that the PTI government could be downed.
The people of Sindh are facing a difficult time due to the flood situation, he said, adding that the Peshawar
He urged the people to get ready for his final call of the long march on Islamabad.
The PTI chairman asked the youth to come out to get real freedom and break the chain of slavery.
Public and the Party workers of PTI have started to arrive at the Jalsa spot in great numbers to support their leader Imran Khan.
پشاور میں تحریک انصاف کا پاور شو
پنڈال سج گیا کارکن پہنچنا شروع
سمیع ابراہیم بول سے براہ راست
براہ راست دیکھیں: https://t.co/7PN6qbA9Hd#ImranKhan #PTI #Peshawar #PTIJalsa #BreakingNews #BOLNews@samiabrahim pic.twitter.com/DPJC9GGgcW
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) September 6, 2022
PESHAWAR: The City Traffic police on Tuesday announced the route plan and directions for the public rally of PTI to provide assistance for the people.
پشاور جلسے کے حوالے سے پشاور پولیس نے ٹریفک پلان جاری کردیا۔ #PeshawarJalsa pic.twitter.com/AWHYEn9yOu
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 6, 2022
"پشاور کے آج کے جلسے میں میں ان سب کو باضابطہ جواب دوں گا جو مجھے بدنام کرنے کیلئے میرے الفاظ کو جان بوجھ کر توڑ مروڑ رہے ہیں، بس بہت ہوگیا"۔ @ImranKhanPTI #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/0UWjWJEZyY
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 6, 2022
On his official Twitter account, the PTI Chairman claimed that PDM and its allies are involved in doing propaganda against him and maligning his reputation.
In a tweet, Imran Khan wrote, “Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks against me.This stems from their being petrified of PTI’s soaring popularity. Today in Peshawar jalsa I will give proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me.Enough is enough.”
Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks against me.This stems from their being petrified of PTI's soaring popularity. Today in Peshawar jalsa I will give proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me.Enough is enough
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 6, 2022
پشاور تیار ہو !!
چئیرمین عمران خان آج شام 5:00 بجے پشاور میں جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے #PeshawarJalsa pic.twitter.com/jaIgmJatah
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 6, 2022
پشاور تیار ہو !!
چئیرمین عمران خان آج شام 5:00 بجے پشاور میں جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے #PeshawarJalsa pic.twitter.com/SQCXZBf173
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 6, 2022
چئیرمین عمران خان آج پشاور میں جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے pic.twitter.com/lDgjKW1rnO
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 6, 2022
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.