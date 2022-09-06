Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the imported government and PDM wanted to pit PTI and Pakistan Army against one another.

He explained his statement on the appointment of the COAS in the Faisalabad public meeting, adding the PDM and imported government were twisting his statement and wanted to create differences between the PTI and Pak army.

He said this while addressing a gigantic public gathering in Peshawar on Tuesday.

He said that he wanted to liberate the people of Pakistan from chains of slavery.

The corrupt rulers have been imposed on Pakistan to make its people slaves and weaken them.

He wanted to make his countrymen a proud and respectable nation.

If they were sincere with the countries, they would bring looted money from the foreign countries despite begging the other states.

He said that the imported government wanted to disqualify him at every cost as they could not defeat Imran Khan in elections.

He said that the day will come when the green passport is honoured in the world.

Imran recalled that the Muslim armies had not conquered Indonesia and Malaysia but the character of Muslim traders inspired the people of Indonesia and Malaysia and seeing their conduct, they accepted Islam.

He said that he believed in the independence of the judiciary and in a strong army.

He further said that he always respects the judiciary and if he used some harsh words against the female judicial magistrate so there was a reason as he saw Shehbaz Gill, who was severely tortured in police custody and was forced to give a statement against him (Imran Khan).

He asserted that he could not think of threatening a female judge. The imported government and PDM also wanted the PTI to fight against the judiciary.

He said that they wanted to have a friendship with the USA but not with slavery.

He said that they wanted to push him against the wall and suppress him so they were mistaken as they could not succeed to do so.

He maintained that the economy had been making progress under the PTI regime.

He said, “The IMF says Pakistan is leading towards the destruction which Sri Lanka had confronted.”

He observed that money had been used to buy turncoats so that the PTI government could be downed.

The people of Sindh are facing a difficult time due to the flood situation, he said, adding that the Peshawar

He urged the people to get ready for his final call of the long march on Islamabad.

The PTI chairman asked the youth to come out to get real freedom and break the chain of slavery.