The PTI chairman said power corridors of the country made fundamental mistake by removing his government.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that he and his legislators can return to the Parliament if the chief justice of Pakistan orders inquiry into Foreign Office cypher from the US which resulted in his ouster from the government.

“In the national interest and precarious economic situation after flood catastrophe, I am willing to return to the Parliament if the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will accept my demand to investigate the Foreign Office cypher provided by us to him, in which the US diplomat Donald Lu threatened our envoy to oust my government from power,” the PTI chairman said in a media briefing with selective group of senior economic reporters.

He said removal of the PTI government created severe political and economic instability in the country to an extent that it was on the verge of default. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his interview on the sidelines of ongoing UN session sent a signal that if the G-7 countries would not give debt relief to Pakistan it might default. “The tone of Shehbaz Sharif was desperate and he seems like begging for help and after his interview Pakistan’s bonds hit all-time low in the international market on the fears that Pakistan may default on its payments,” he remarked.

Khan said that if the G-7 states bailed out Pakistan even then it would have a cost which would be in case of compromised foreign policy. “One has to understand that nothing comes for free. Even if we get financial assistance then we’ve to take dictation from them and it will compromise our sovereignty. We indulged in Afghan war without knowing the consequences and now burden of five million Afghan refugees along with Kalashnikov and drugs culture badly damaged the economy, he said.

He said India had a very successful foreign policy because it took all decisions which catered its national interest, whereas we took foreign policy decisions to appease some other countries. “See India is trading with the US, Russia, China and even Iran. Whereas we are afraid that the US or other Western countries will get angry if we start trade with Russia or Iran,” he said.

The former prime minister said he wanted cordial relations with the US and gave special attention to them because it was the biggest trading partner of Pakistan. However, he made it clear that he would oppose any move to initiate trade with India. “When I became prime minister I called my Indian counterpart Narender Modi and expressed the desire to improve ties between the two countries, but when he repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir I made it clear that until and unless India will not retract from this decision we won’t resume talks with India because we won’t betray the people of Kashmir from their right of self-determination,” he added.

The PTI chairman said power corridors of the country made fundamental mistake by removing his government as it didn’t realize that to what extent it would create political and economic instability. He admitted the fact that his relationship with the establishment was very cordial and added that influence of the establishment in Pakistan was a known reality.

“Yes I had very good relationship with them but why they become neutral I don’t know,” he said. The PTI chief said for the no confidence motion how the members of the parliament bribed and how much money offered to them to change the loyalty was comprehensively reported in the media.

To a query, the PTI chief said he didn’t know what was in the mind of the establishment and how it was analyzing the political and economic situation. “Right now I am in the opposition and have no contact with them whatsoever,” he remarked.

“All the foreign investment in the pipeline during our tenure has been cancelled. We planned huge foreign investment in Bundle Island near Karachi and at new Ravi city near Lahore. Right now no one wants to invest in this country because of political and economic instability,” Khan observed.

He said almost 20 percent of the textile industry had been closed down and farmers were also protesting against higher electricity charges for their tube wells. “The way rupee devaluation is going on and energy cost is increasing apprehensions of default is increasing,” he said. Khan said now no one believed in the statements of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail because his statements on the economy changed on the daily basis.

He said this government had no economic roadmap to take the country out from present economic crisis. “The present government trying to treat cancer through disprin,” he added. Khan said the government consisted of a group of criminals and thieves who wanted NRO so their cases of corruption will closed down forever.

“There are corruption cases worth of Rs 1100 billion pending in different courts against the corrupt leaders of this government and bureaucrats. “Now Ishaq Dar announced to come back and soon Nawaz Sharif will also return because they know that corruption cases against them would be closed down forever. “Criminal proceedings against Shehbaz Sharif were in final stages but soon it would be shelved,” he added.

Imran Khan admitted the fact that despite his strong stance to punish the corrupt elements no prominent conviction took place and majority of politicians and bureaucrats facing corruption charges got relief from the courts.

“In countries like Pakistan where certainty of punishment is very low it is very difficult to convict the corrupt people,” he observed. Khan also clarified that the NAB was not in his control and it was handled from somewhere else. “The strings from which NAB was being operated was in the hands of someone else and they move these strings as per their requirement,” he acknowledged.

He said 800 cases against the cartels in sugar, OMCs and other industries were pending in the courts and what was really surprising was that they filed cases against the regulators for initiating inquiries against them. “The cartels of different industries planted their touts in the institutions Competition Commission of Pakistan and through their connivance very weak cases were filed in the courts so getting relief become easier for them,” he lamented. He said Rs 30 billion penalty on sugar industry was imposed but they got stay on it as usual and the government couldn’t do anything.

To a question that four finance ministers were changed or removed and numerous finance secretaries were transferred, he acknowledged the fact that mistakes took place because the PTI came into power for the first time but it soon learned lessons from them.

He said when the PTI took over the government, the current deficit was around $20 billion and when they left it was decreased to $16 billion despite the fact more than one year COVID-19 pandemic put the economic activities at standstill. He said his government handled the COVID-19 pandemic very smartly and despite immense pressure from the opposition he didn’t opted for complete lockdown and opted for smart lockdown which kept the economy moving.

“The strategy adopted by us during COVID-19 acknowledged by not only the WHO but all developed countries highly praised our performance,” he said.

PTI chief dispelled the impression that the IMF Program was suspended because of the PTI decision to freeze oil prices and decrease the electricity tariff. “The removal of my government is the major reason for triggering economic uncertainty because political instability shattered the investor’s confidence. For initial two months this government was clueless and when things went out of control, it approached the IMF in panic and accepted all the harsh conditionalities in sheer desperation,” he said.

On this occasion former finance minister Shaukat Tarin through a video link participated in the meeting. He said lack of decision making capacity and mismanagement by the present government put the country on the verge of collapse.

He said during the last year of their government around six percent of the GDP growth was recorded. He said the present government and its finance minister were totally misleading the nation by giving wrong figures on debt accumulation during the PTI government. “When PTI came into power tax to GDP ratio was 64 percent and when it left it was 64.5 percent which is by all means was very nominal,” he said adding that the PTI government allocated Rs100 billion for keeping the fuel prices at certain level.

Shaukat Tarin said the economic chaos begun when in panic buying of dollars started, exporters delayed their export proceeds to get higher prices and importers also got panic and started to buy dollars beyond their needs. He said the investor’s confidence was at the lowest ebb and the KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange declined by 6000 points since February and from 46000 points it nosedived to 40,000 points now.