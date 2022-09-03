Yousuf Gillani said recent flood is much bigger than what occurred in 2010

He said that people do not have medicines while buildings have collapsed and cattle have perished but the Punjab government is nowhere to be seen in the flood-affected areas

He further said that “I went with the relief materials, it was kept secret because the PPP and PDM stand that flood victims should be helped in every possible way

Advertisement

Multan- Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani on Saturday said that Imran Khan is the only politician of Pakistan who is getting all basic rights.

According to the details, Ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gillani and former Governor of Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood while holding a press conference at Bilawal House said that the recent flood is much bigger than what occurred in 2010.

He said that people do not have medicines while buildings have collapsed and cattle have perished but the Punjab government is nowhere to be seen in the flood-affected areas.

He further said that “I went with the relief materials, it was kept secret because the PPP and PDM stand that flood victims should be helped in every possible way, but Imran Khan is obsessed with rallies, so they should continue holding rallies”.

Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Imran Khan’s narrative started with a lie and Imran Khan said America wrote the letter against his government. He said the USA is not interested in what Imran Khan is doing.

Advertisement

Gillani said that there is no flood where the election is being held in NA-157 and Ali Musa Gillani will be successful there with a huge majority.

Also Read PM reassures federal govt’s support to Sindh in relief, rehabilitation efforts Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad...