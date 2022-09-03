Advertisement
Imran Khan only politician who is enjoying all basic rights: Yousuf Raza Gillani

Imran Khan only politician who is enjoying all basic rights: Yousuf Raza Gillani

Imran Khan only politician who is enjoying all basic rights: Yousuf Raza Gillani

File photo of EX-PM Yousuf Raza Gillani and Ahmed Mehmood

  • Yousuf Gillani said recent flood is much bigger than what occurred in 2010
  • He said that people do not have medicines while buildings have collapsed and cattle have perished but the Punjab government is nowhere to be seen in the flood-affected areas
  • He further said that “I went with the relief materials, it was kept secret because the PPP and PDM stand that flood victims should be helped in every possible way
Multan- Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani on Saturday said that Imran Khan is the only politician of Pakistan who is getting all basic rights.

According to the details, Ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gillani and former Governor of Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood while holding a press conference at Bilawal House said that the recent flood is much bigger than what occurred in 2010.

He said that people do not have medicines while buildings have collapsed and cattle have perished but the Punjab government is nowhere to be seen in the flood-affected areas.

He further said that “I went with the relief materials, it was kept secret because the PPP and PDM stand that flood victims should be helped in every possible way, but Imran Khan is obsessed with rallies, so they should continue holding rallies”.

Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Imran Khan’s narrative started with a lie and Imran Khan said America wrote the letter against his government. He said the USA is not interested in what Imran Khan is doing.

Gillani said that there is no flood where the election is being held in NA-157 and Ali Musa Gillani will be successful there with a huge majority.

