Karachi-Former Governor of Sindh and Muslim League-N leader Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that Imran Khan is a great leader, so he should use his fame and popularity for flood victims.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Muhammad Zubair said a large part of Pakistan’s population has been directly affected by the flood.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif went to Balochistan, Sindh, and KP too, and Bilawal Bhutto canceled his Europe tour, Imran Khan if he thinks he is a great leader, then use his fame for flood victims.

Ex-Governor said that no matter how much you think that there is a conspiracy but bringing no-confidence or winning the elections are the ways to come into power. He said Imran Khan wanted to increase the pressure by playing the game of neutral.

Muhammad Zubair said that the biggest problem in Pakistan today is a flood, more than three and a half million people have been affected by the flood, and the whole of Pakistan has been affected by this flood. By keeping the flood situation in mind, Imran Khan should announce that (he) will not hold a rally against the government for a few days.

He said that Shaukat Tarin’s audio leaks are very unfortunate, such talk is unforgivable, if there was someone else in his place, there might not have been so much noise.

PML-N leader said that Shaukat Tarin understands the economy but still wants to cause economic damage to the country. Shaukat Tarin remained the finance minister of the country in past and should realize the importance of the need for an IMF loan. The impact of the bomb was to fall on the whole population of the country.

He said that it is unfortunate that Shaukat Tarin was trying to sabotage the agreement. He further said that sabotaging the agreement was not in the interest of Pakistan, this is Imran Khan’s thinking and such a conversation is not expected from a professional economist.

