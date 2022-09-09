Imran Khan submits reply to police investigation in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted his reply to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the second time in the terrorism case for his remarks against a female judge and senior police officials

Imran Khan’s statement was submitted by his lawyer Intizar Hussain Panosta at the Margalla police station to JIT chief Rukhsar Mehdi. In his reply, the former prime minister denied any kind of terrorism in his speech at the federal capital’s F-9 Park rally.

Imran Khan replied that he has never taken the law into his hands during his political career. “I have been the Prime Minister of Pakistan, how can I incite anyone to commit terrorism,” he mentioned.

He said the government arrested Dr Shahbaz Gill and tortured him in custody which was proven in court. Imran said he held a meeting on the torture of Shahbaz Gill and the cases against party workers.

Imran Khan replied that in the speech, he asked for legal action against those responsible for the violence. He said everyone has the right to take legal action. “The purpose of my speech was never to harass anyone or spread terror.”

He said a case of terrorism was made against him for political opposition. He said the baseless case against him should be dismissed.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him and remarked that if he does not cooperate then “law would take its own course”.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat heard PTI’s plea to dismiss the terrorism case registered against the party chairman. The judge directed the former premier to ensure that he cooperates with the police in the investigation of the case.

The court prevented the police from submitting a challan against Imran Khan and asked the police to submit an investigation report. CJ Minallah also directed the Investigating Officer to inform the court if terrorism charges are applicable or not.

The PTI chief’s lawyer Salman Safdar assured the bench of Imran Khan’s cooperation as the division bench of the apex court adjourned the hearing until September 15.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Imran Khan in August under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

Imran Khan managed to secure transit bail till August 25 from the IHC but was asked to approach the ATC. The trial court extended the interim bail till September 12 in the terrorism case.

