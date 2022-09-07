Imran Khan submits response in contempt of court case against him

Imran Khan submits response in the contempt of court case against him for speaking against Judge Zeba Chaudhry

He expressed deep regrets for the words he said against the female judge

He also requested the court to suspend the show cause notice

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan submits his response in contempt of court case and has expressed regret over the words spoken about the female judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad.

According to the details, former Prime Minister Imran Khan submitted a new written response in the Islamabad High Court in the contempt of court case against him for threatening the additional judge.

In a written reply, PTI chief Imran Khan has expressed deep regret for his words regarding female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan said that he deeply regrets the words he uttered unintentionally adding that hurting the sentiments of Judge Zeba Chaudhry was not the intention.

Imran Khan said in a written reply regarding Talal Chaudhry that the Talal Chaudhry case was of a different nature. Talal Chaudhry had never expressed any regret over his statement.

The PTI chief said that the court gave me time to file a supplementary reply and it was also criticized. Those waiting for political point-scoring criticized sharply. Among the critics were those who want to oust Imran Khan from politics.

Imran Khan said in the contempt of court case that he assures the court that he will act very carefully in such cases in the future. “Neither have I ever made such a statement nor will I make such a statement in the future that will affect any pending court case.”

The former prime minister said that I cannot even think of running a malicious campaign against the judiciary. Obstruction of judicial proceedings or obstruction of justice cannot be contemplated.

In the written reply, Imran Khan also requested to withdraw the show cause notice of contempt of court.