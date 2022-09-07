Imran Khan submits response in Toshakhana reference

Imran Khan submits reply in Toshakhana reference

Chief Election Commissioner heard the case today

Imran Khan submits a 60 page long reply in the ECP

In the Toshakhana disqualification reference against Imran Khan, the former prime minister has submitted his reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, a five-member bench presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the Toshakhana disqualification reference against Imran Khan in the Election Commission today.

Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Ali Gohar appeared before the Election Commission on behalf of Imran Khan, while Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Farooq H Naik and Khalid Ishaq appeared before the Election Commission on behalf of the petitioners.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s reply was submitted to the Election Commission, on which the Chief Election Commissioner said that he was instructed to reply before the hearing, to which Barrister Gohar apologized.

He said that a request has been made to disqualify Imran Khan under Article 62(1)F and the Election Commission cannot take action under Article 63(1) and 62(1)F, however, a court can decide under Article 62(1) and can take action.

Imran Khan’s response in the Tosha Khana reference:

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has submitted the answer to the Election Commission, which consists of 60 pages.

According to the answer, 329 gifts were received during the three and a half years of Imran Khan’s government, while 58 gifts of Toshakhana were received by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife.

Apart from this, a total of 14 gifts worth more than 30,000 were received by the former prime minister and his wife.

It has been stated in the reply that four units of Toshakhana gifts were sold while more than three crores were paid for Toshakhana gifts.