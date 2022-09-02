In his tweet, former Prime Minister Imran Khan writes that he is grateful for the record crowd in Sargodha

“I am now convinced that whatever fascist tactics this Imported Government tries to oppress and terrorise the people of Pakistan into accepting this government of crooks, it will only fan the flames of revolution.”

Imran Khan said that in 26 years of politics, he never thought that such a large number of people would come to my rally in Sargodha

Advertisement

Karachi-Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked the public in Sargodha for participating in the public gathering and making it successful.

In his tweet, former Prime Minister Imran Khan writes that he is grateful for the record crowd in Sargodha.

Imran Khan wrote, “I want to thank the record crowd in Sargodha today. I am now convinced that whatever fascist tactics this Imported Government tries to oppress and terrorise the people of Pakistan into accepting this government of crooks, it will only fan the flames of revolution.”

It should be noted that while addressing the PTI rally in Sargodha, Imran Khan said that in 26 years of politics, he never thought that such a large number of people would come to my rally in Sargodha. He thanked people from the bottom of his heart.

Imran Khan said “I know that the flood victims are in poor condition, but by standing here today, I want to make them feel that the whole nation is standing with you, I did the telethon and less than 3 hours. I collected a huge amount for them, we are a nation that believes that it is important to help the weak to improve their future, I am making a program to see where we can utilize this collected funds To help the flood victims in a better way”.

Advertisement

He said “I want to ask Cheif Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja that you found out how foreign funding is done. All this money was sent to us by Pakistanis abroad, one day these people will pay off the debt of Pakistan.”

Also Read Imran urges lawyers to join his struggle for real independence Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said he...