Imran Khan to appear before ATC in Contempt case by noon

Imran Khan is due to attend an ATC hearing in Islamabad today at noon in connection with his contentious remarks about female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry and the capital city police

Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, an ATC judge, will preside over the hearings

PTI lawyer Babar Awan stated outside the courthouse that the party had submitted two written submissions to the court

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is due to attend an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing in Islamabad today at noon in connection with his contentious remarks about female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry and the capital city police.

Imran Khan will appear in response to a summons issued by the court. He had been granted pre-arrest bail in the case until September 1st (today). Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, an ATC judge, will preside over the hearings.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan stated outside the courthouse that the party had submitted two written submissions to the court.

“I informed the court that if anything happens to my client, the government, the IG, and the DIG Islamabad will be held accountable,” he stated.

“They are withdrawing security from Khan Sahab, and no police from any province are allowed to be present with him here,” Awan explained.

Advertisement

He added that he had given to the court a threat letter received at Bani Gala, which stated that some persons intended to assassinate the PTI chairman.

Awan stated that the court mentioned Khan’s appearance before it, to which the attorney replied: “Imran Khan isn’t exactly in Mayfair. He is currently in Bani Gala. I’ll bring him here at 12 p.m.”

Earlier, Imran Khan said at a rally at Islamabad’s F-9 park that he would “not spare” Islamabad’s inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, threatening to bring complaints against them for “torturing” Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said to the assembled crowd.

The former prime minister brought out the sessions judge, who had authorized Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and warned her that she, too, should “prepare” because a case would be filed against her.

The PTI chief led a march in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of detained leader Gill, whom the party claims were tortured in police custody.