Imran Khan to conduct third telethon for flood victims today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is holding the third telethon for the flood victims in Pakistan on Sunday (today) and BOL News is telecasting it live.
Rs 3 Billion and 57 crores have been pledged so far today. In three telethons, more than Rs 13.5 billion have been collected.
In his concluding remarks, Imran Khan said that this was their third and last telethon, and vowed that they would use this money for building houses for the flood-hit people as the winter is nearing and before it, they want to provide shelters by constructing houses in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.
The PTI chairman further said that they would continue to collect funds and also facilitate the people, who want to help the victims and guide them where they could use their money.
The third time started at 9:00 pm.
Imran Khan urged the nation to take full part in the telethon as the PTI has been collecting money for the flood victims across the country. He said that the previous telethons collected Rs 10 billion for the relief activities and announced that the fresh telethon would be conducted for three hours.
The former prime minister also said that phone lines in this telethon had been increased so the donors who were unable to connect may announce their fund this time.
“Take part in the telethon and donate generously for the flood victims,” he urged the nation and overseas Pakistanis.
It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, PTI Chairman had held 2 telethons during which more than 10 billion was collected for the flood victims.
In the first telethon session, more than Rs 5 billion was collected for the flood victims, while in the second session, more than Rs 5 billion was collected for the flood victims.
