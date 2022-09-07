Imran Khan urges lawyers community to join ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ movement

CHISHTIAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged the lawyer’s community to join him the movement for Haqiqi Azadi against the government.

Addressing Lawyers Forum at Chishtian, the PTI chairman said the movement for Haqiqi Azadi will not be complete without the support of the lawyer’s community

He said a nation cannot change until the people do not help themselves. He said the nation’s condition is not changing and is being burdened with depth as there is no justice and looters are ruling the nation.

He said Pakistan was once one of the fastest growing in the region but has now been on a decline ever since. He said the nation cannot progress until the looters, who come through the backdoor by a foreign conspiracy and buying loyalties, are now in power.

He said it is highly inappropriate that the current government makes the decision on choosing the next army chief. “Nawaz Sharif is a convict and absconder. Have you heard of any such person making important appointments,” he added. “Is it our misfortune that these looters make our decisions and we remain silent?”

Advertisement

He said they lodged a peaceful protest on May 25 and the government unleashed brutality on its workers, attacked women, and registered dozens of cases against him. “I was labelled a terrorist. I got international and was in the headlines just for demanding action against custodial torture.”

Imran Khan said the nation will only progress if there is supremacy of the rule of law. He said that he is meeting the lawyer’s community in every city as they will make a difference in his movement for real freedom.

He said the nation is about to reach a defining moment which will decide the future of action. He said it will continue to fight the imposed ruler until his last moment. He urged the awakened nation to support him in this quest.

He said the Lawyer’s Movement was a huge movement but it is a greater cause to rid of the dictation imposed by foreign masters and become an independent nation.

Advertisement

Also Read Imran Khan promises Rs1bn for flood victims in Sindh SUKKUR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has vowed to provide Rs1 billion for...