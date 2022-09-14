Imran Khan visits Taunsa Sharif, urges unity to deal with floods

TAUNSA SHARIF: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas of Taunsa Sharif in Dera Ghazi Khan district to review the relief activities.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders also accompanied the former minister.

Addressing a relief camp ceremony for the flood victims, Imran Khan said that the PTI will help the flood-hit people in every possible way and rebuilt damaged houses of the victims.

Imran Khan said he has come to oversee if flood relief activities are being carried out properly. He said stagnant water after floods due to improper drainage system has worsened problems for the victims.

He reiterated that flood-related issues could be resolved after construction of a dam in the area. He said a feasibility report and tender was issued for the construction of a dam during the PTI government’s last tenure in the province.

Imran Khan said he inspected the flood-affected areas by helicopter. He noted that Pakistan suffered more damage than in 2010 floods and the whole nation will have to unite in the catastrophe and help the victims.

He further said that he collected Rs10 billion during the five hours of the telethon, adding that the nation has never given so much money in such a short time as they are deeply concerned about the floods.

He slammed the government for stopping the broadcast of his telethon for flood victims. He said they will not be deterred by such tactics and will support victims to overcome their losses.

Imran Khan announced that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will soon declared Taunsa Sharif as a separate district.

He demanded the federal government takes immediate measures for restoring Indus Highway. He lamented that the previous rulers failed to complete a waterway along River Indus right bank for draining out floodwater.

During his visit, Imran Khan met a flood-hit family whose six members drowned in the floods and prayed for them. He also distributed relief goods among the flood victims.

