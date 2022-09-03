Imran Khan will meet the flood victims in Rojhan

Chairman PTI will review the impact of the ongoing relief operation on the flood victims by the Punjab government

Imran Khan will also review the strategy and measures of the provincial government for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims

Advertisement

Rojhan-Ex-prime minister and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan will visit the flood-affected area of Rojhan area of Rajanpur on Saturday.

According to the details, Imran Khan will meet the flood victims before going to the public gathering scheduled in Bahawalpur under the movement of real freedom.

Chairman PTI will review the impact of the ongoing relief and rescue operation on the flood victims by the Punjab government.

Apart from this, Imran Khan will also review the strategy and measures of the provincial government for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims. Imran Khan will depart for Bahawalpur after a detailed meeting with the flood victims.

Chairman PTI will also address the Lahore High Court Bar Lawyer’s Convention in Bahawalpur.

Advertisement

After addressing the bar, he will go to Dring Cricket Stadium to participate in the public gathering in Bahawalpur.

While addressing the huge public gathering in Gujarat, Chairman Imran Khan said that when our government was removed under a conspiracy, petrol was priced at Rs 150 per liter and diesel was priced at Rs 145 per liter. When diesel prices go up then everything becomes expensive.

He said Allah has given everything to Pakistan, the land of this country is fertile, there are four seasons, and there are wise young people.

Imran Khan further said that unless one is truly free, his flight cannot rise, slaves cannot rise, slaves can only become good slaves but free men can become Shaheen of Allama Iqbal.

Also Read Imran Khan Jalsa Gujrat Live Updates: Imran says always respects judiciary, and struggled for its independence Former prime minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that he...