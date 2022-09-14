Imran Khan will visit flood-hit area of Taunsa Sharif

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the flood affected areas of Taunsa Sharif in South Punjab

He will also be given briefing by the authorities on the ongoing measures for the rehabilitation of flood victims

Chairman PTI will also distribute relief items in flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan will visit the flood affected areas of Taunsa Sharif in South Punjab.

According to details, Imran Khan will visit the flood-affected Taunsa Sharif area of South Punjab. He will also be given briefing by the authorities on the ongoing measures for the rehabilitation of flood affected people.

It should be noted that Imran Khan will reach Multan where Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema will also reach Multan from Lahore.

On this occasion, Imran Khan will be given a briefing about the rehabilitation of flood victims in Taunsa Sharif and will also distribute relief materials in flood affectees.

Apart from this, Imran Khan will also condole with the relatives of the people who died in the flood.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appears before JIT and reached the SSP office in this regard, reported BOL News.

Imran Khan appeared on the directive of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). He was summoned for the investigation in the terror case filed against him for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry. Imran Khan had also submitted a written response to several summons notices.

It is pertinent to mention here that a terror case has been registered against Khan for threatening Additional Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad.