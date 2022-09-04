Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses a huge public meeting in Faisalabad on Sunday. Screengrab/ Bol TV

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has lambasted the PML-N leaders and Sharifs and Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for telling lies to the nation about their properties in London and foreign countries.

He said this while addressing a huge public meeting in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Imran Khan also showed some videos of the statements of Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

“In an interview, Maryam said her grandfather was a billionaire whereas Shehbaz claimed that his father was a poor man. Now the nation will decide who is lying?” he said.

Zardari plundered the national wealth and always ran away from the country whenever he was in a difficult time.

He said that these two families had looted Rs1300 billion of the nation and when they came to power, they eliminated all proof and escaped punishment.

He urged the youth to get ready for fighting their rights and real independence in the country.

He said that in the forthcoming by-election, the people of Faisalabad must not vote for the turncoats.

The PTI Chairman said that Pakistan will have to start a plantation drive to avoid climate change’s effects.

He maintained said, “We have to build dams to stop floods in the future and mend the drainage system.”

He recalled, “The PTI government launched plantation drive across the country to tackle the climate change, adding we have to start the plantation campaign for our future generations.”

He announced to hold another telethon for flood-hit people next week to raise billions of rupees of funds.

He again demanded the facilitators of the imported government, who brought these thieves to power and imposed them on the country, to reply to the nation about why they imposed the corrupt politicians on the masses.

The former premier said that the imported government had destroyed the economy of the country in four months and brought inflation to the highest level of the country’s history.

He claimed that dearness would further increase in the future due to the IMF the harsh loan terms, making people’s lives more miserable.

He explained to the participants what the IMF is and how it works and why a country borrows money from it. The fund imposes tough conditions including increase in the rates of electricity, gas and petrol and other POL products for recovery of its money.

He said that the PTI government had not passed on the IMF conditions’ burden to the masses as they had succeeded to collect more and more taxes, resultantly they provided relief to the people.

The IMF’s report says that there would be more difficulties for the country in the future until there is political stability in the country.