Former prime minister and Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that he always respects the judiciary and has always struggled for freedom of the judiciary.

He recalled that his party had boycotted the election for the sake of an independent judiciary. He said this while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Gujrat on Friday. He lambasted the imported government for the highest inflation of Pakistani history.

He said that the PML-N and PDM used to criticise his government for cutting a deal with the IMF but now they had accepted all unacceptable conditions of the Fund, causing unbearable dearness in the country. He said that such circumstances cannot be tolerated for long, fearing it may lead to a long march on Islamabad.

Imran said that the government is arresting PTI leaders, workers and journalists including Shahbaz Gill and Bol TV anchor Jameel Farooqui and subjecting them to torture and inhuman attitude in police custody.

He also criticised a media group, which is backing the imported government for the sake of money.

Advertisement

He paid tribute to the IHC for ending the ban on the transmission of the ARY news channel. Imran also highly appreciated Bol TV for its independent policy.

He assured the flood-hit people of not leaving them and supporting them in this difficult time.

Also Read IHC seeks replies in dismissing terrorism case against Imran Khan ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought replies over a petition...

Imran announced that he would visit the flood-affected areas from tomorrow.

He reiterated that he would again launch a fundraising campaign for the flood-hit masses.

He said that the people of Gujrat have immense political awareness, adding that today’s public meeting had broken all previous records of big public gatherings.

Advertisement

He urged the youth to set the highest targets and aims and see the biggest dreams in their lives as this thought would bring them to the highest place in the world.

Those who have big dreams in their lives must get the highest status in the world.

He maintained that Pakistani youth had always gained respect and honour in the world due to their talent and hardworking.

He hoped that a time would come when the world respects the green passport, adding that the world respects those who respect themselves.

“When our rulers go to foreign countries to ask them for money, how they can respect us,” he maintained.

He said, “We want to give protection to the weak and get real independence.”

Advertisement

He said that slaves become slaves, and cannot become independent.

Earlier addressing the rally, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi called Imran Khan Prime Minister of Pakistan and said that Gujrat is the land of martyrs as most of Nishan-i-Haider recipients belong to Gujrat.

He added that Gujrat also did a lot of work for the education and health sectors and a university has also been established.

He observed that Gujrat is the hub of overseas Pakistanis.

He added that job opportunities are being created as a number of industries are being set up in the city.

Advertisement

He also recalled that a number of development projects had been initiated in Gujrat. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi addressing the crowd on the occasion said that people ask him why he calls Imran Khan Prime Minister, I say to them to see the map of Pakistan so they observe that a big part of Pakistan is ruled by Imran Khan and PTI. He further said that Shehbaz Sharif is only prime minister of Islamabad and whenever the PTI and PML-Q want to besiege Islamabad and the imported government. He thanked Imran to declare Gujrat a Division.