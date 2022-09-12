Imran submits reply in Contempt of ECP and CEC case . Image: File

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan has submitted his reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in case of the Contempt of ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) against him.

The reply has been filed by Barrister Gohar and Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

Imran Khan has submitted his written response in the contempt Election Commission case.

In his statements, Imran Khan expressed concerns about the role of the Election Commission.

Imran Khan in his response has challenged the jurisdiction of the ECP and its notice. He says that the notice of the ECP issued against him is unconstitutional. He says that he has not committed any contempt of the ECP and ECE.

It further says that the ECP has no authority to hear the contempt cases.

The ECP secretary has either not power to issue the notice of contempt.

Imran Khan has also requested the ECP to withdraw the notice.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved a verdict over a contempt notice issued to PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar for allegedly speaking against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

A four-member bench of the ECP heard the case with Faysal Chaudhry, who represented the PTI, saying that they have already challenged the matter before the high court.