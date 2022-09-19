Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has thanked to the people of Chakwal for coming out in record numbers to attend his real Azadi Jalsa.
“I have asked my nation to throw away the idol of fear through which this imported government of criminals (60% cabinet members are on bail) dreams of enslaving us. Our nation is ready, Masha’Allah!”
میرےحقیقی آزادی جلسےمیں شرکت کیلئےریکارڈ تعداد میں نکلنےپر اہلِ چکوال آپکا شکریہ! میں نےاپنی قوم سےخوف کےاس بُت کو پاش پاش کرنے کا کہا ہے جس کے ذریعے مجرموں (60% کابینہ اراکین ضمانت پر ہیں) کی یہ امپورٹڈ سرکار ہمیں غلام بنانے کے خواب دیکھتی ہے۔ ہماری قوم تیار ہے، ماشاءاللہ! pic.twitter.com/hMxxz0tZZ0
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 19, 2022
اکیسویں صدی میں کامیاب قومیں وہ ہیں جہاں قانون کی حکمرانی ہے pic.twitter.com/ru2qHZNr69
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 19, 2022
