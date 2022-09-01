Imran urges lawyers to join his struggle for real independence  

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said he would continue his struggle for real independence in the country and also keep up his relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-hit people.

and also continue his relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-hit people.

He added that he would not leave the imported government and corrupt rulers and he would never accept them at any cost.

He asked the lawyers to join him in his struggle for real independence in the country.

Imran expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of the Sargodha District Bar Association on Thursday.

Advertisement

Imran recalled that he came to politics 26 years ago to set up a justice system in Pakistan.

He said that humanity was at the top priority in the first welfare state of the world “Madina welfare state” set up our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) where the law was equal for everyone.

In Pakistan, there are two laws – one for the weak and the other for the powerful, he observed.

He said that the law must protect the weak and the poor as the law aims to guard the weakest part of society.

He further said that there is no justice system in the animals’ society and in that society the most powerful is the ruler and he is considered himself above the law. Whereas in human society, humanity is on top priority.

Advertisement

He maintained that only independent people are eager to get real freedom as it does not make any difference to slaves after the change of the masters as they were previously slaves and they are currently slaves.

He said that the imported government had registered terror and contempt of religion cases against him and now they are preparing to lodge an FIR against Shaukat Tarin as they accused him of treason with the country.

He said that the USA is again demanding Pakistan to give it airbases about why we should become part of others’ wars.

Why Pakistan cannot buy cheap fuel from Russia, he asked, adding that the imported government cannot buy petrol from it as their masters will get angry.

Only those countries make progress where there is a rule of law, observed the former prime minister.

Also Read ATC extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sep 12 Imran Khan appeared before the Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) for the contempt case...

Advertisement

He stressed, “We have to create awareness among our people for the struggle of real independence.”

He further said that the imported government is creating fear among the people to stop them from joining Imran’s movement.

He also supported the demands of the lawyers for the Divisional Bench in Sargodha, adding that he believed that every division should be made a province to make the life of people easy and provide them justice at their doorstep.

Imran assured them that he would play his role in resolving the issue and try to persuade Lahore’s lawyers, who were against the establishment of the Division Bench in Sargodha.

He said the population of Pakistan has increased many folds from the time of Independence Day.