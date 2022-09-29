Induction of modern aircrafts will increase the maritime surveillance capability: General Nadeem Raza

According to the ISPR, the induction ceremony of ATR-77 and roll out ceremony of upgraded ATR-79 was held at Karachi

CJCSC highlighted the importance of developing geo-strategic environment in Indian Ocean Region

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi were also attended the ceremony.

KARACHI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee(CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday said that the induction of modern aircraft in Pakistan Navy will increase the maritime surveillance capability.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the induction ceremony of ATR-77 and roll out ceremony of upgraded ATR-79 was held at Karachi.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza graced the occasion as Chief Guest while Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi were also attended the ceremony.

These newly inducted and upgraded aircrafts are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors which will provide operational flexibility to PN Fleet.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee highlighted the importance of developing geo-strategic environment in Indian Ocean Region and emphasized the need to have potent naval forces in order to counter emerging challenges.

He also underlined the importance of strong maritime defence for Pakistan and reiterated that induction of modern aircrafts will enhance Pakistan Navy’s capability of safeguarding our maritime frontiers.

While addressing at the ceremony, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami highlighted that Pakistan Navy is maintaining perpetual readiness through forward deployments in order to deter and give befitting response to any nefarious designs of adversary.

The ceremony was attended by serving/ retired officers from Tri-Services.

