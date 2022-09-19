Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • 7 injured after mild-intensity quake in GB’s Roundu Valley
7 injured after mild-intensity quake in GB’s Roundu Valley

7 injured after mild-intensity quake in GB’s Roundu Valley

Articles
Advertisement
7 injured after mild-intensity quake in GB’s Roundu Valley

The earthquake had damage roads after landslides.

Advertisement

SKARDU: At least seven people were injured when moderate-intensity earthquake struck Roundu district of Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday morning, BOL News reported.

The 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the scenic valley near Skardu. Due to the earthquake, many places in Roundo including Yalbu, Susbar, Ganji, Istak, Talu, Tuluburuk, Shangos, and Chamachu have suffered damages.

According to reports, at least seven people have been injured, out of which five have been given medical aid, while two people have been shifted to Gilgit due to road closure. The Jaglot-Skardu road has been closed at several points after a landslide near Maloopa village in Roundu.

The injured were identified as Latif s/o Ismail, Gulzar s/o Ahmed, Ghulam Mehdi s/o Abdullah, Arif Hussain s/o Rajab Khan, and a woman named Sabina d/o Fida.

GB Tourism Minister Raja Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Skardu, SSP Skardu, and Deputy Director GB Disaster Management Authority (DMA) visited the affected areas and assessed the damages.

Advertisement

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) Islamabad said a medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck the area in the wee hours of Monday at 4:10 AM. The epicentre of the earthquake was at the distance of 75 KM southeast of Gilgit at the depth of 40 KM.

Assistant Commissioner Roundu Muhammad Awais said earthquake tremors damaged roads and water channels.  He has said that at least five people have been injured in the earthquake, three have been shifted to Skardu and two to Gilgit for medical attendance.

He said the final details about the losses will be provided after opening of the roads. He said the administration’s teams are providing relief to affected persons.

GB DMA official have stated that the officials assessing losses by the earthquake. Several tourists have been stranded in the area owing to blocked roads.

 

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Massive earthquake in southeastern Taiwan, many buildings collapse
Massive earthquake in southeastern Taiwan, many buildings collapse

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Taiwan on Sunday. The quake caused train...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
DG Rangers reviews security situation in Karachi
DG Rangers reviews security situation in Karachi
JIT formed to probe suicide attack in Islamabad
JIT formed to probe suicide attack in Islamabad
Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan’s dream for snap polls won’t come true
Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan’s dream for snap polls won’t come true
Shahbaz Gill goes missing from Lahore's Services Hospital
Shahbaz Gill goes missing from Lahore's Services Hospital
PTI decides CM Punjab will seek vote of confidence before dissolving assembly
PTI decides CM Punjab will seek vote of confidence before dissolving assembly
PML-N decides to challenge LHC verdict about Punjab CM in top court
PML-N decides to challenge LHC verdict about Punjab CM in top court
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story