7 injured after mild-intensity quake in GB’s Roundu Valley

SKARDU: At least seven people were injured when moderate-intensity earthquake struck Roundu district of Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday morning, BOL News reported.

The 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the scenic valley near Skardu. Due to the earthquake, many places in Roundo including Yalbu, Susbar, Ganji, Istak, Talu, Tuluburuk, Shangos, and Chamachu have suffered damages.

According to reports, at least seven people have been injured, out of which five have been given medical aid, while two people have been shifted to Gilgit due to road closure. The Jaglot-Skardu road has been closed at several points after a landslide near Maloopa village in Roundu.

The injured were identified as Latif s/o Ismail, Gulzar s/o Ahmed, Ghulam Mehdi s/o Abdullah, Arif Hussain s/o Rajab Khan, and a woman named Sabina d/o Fida.

GB Tourism Minister Raja Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Skardu, SSP Skardu, and Deputy Director GB Disaster Management Authority (DMA) visited the affected areas and assessed the damages.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) Islamabad said a medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck the area in the wee hours of Monday at 4:10 AM. The epicentre of the earthquake was at the distance of 75 KM southeast of Gilgit at the depth of 40 KM.

Assistant Commissioner Roundu Muhammad Awais said earthquake tremors damaged roads and water channels. He has said that at least five people have been injured in the earthquake, three have been shifted to Skardu and two to Gilgit for medical attendance.

He said the final details about the losses will be provided after opening of the roads. He said the administration’s teams are providing relief to affected persons.

GB DMA official have stated that the officials assessing losses by the earthquake. Several tourists have been stranded in the area owing to blocked roads.

