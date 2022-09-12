ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underscored that the scale and magnitude of losses in the recent floods were too big to be borne by Pakistan alone and said that the international community’s support was of vital importance.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of the French Republic to Pakistan Nicolas Galey who called on him.

The prime minister highlighted the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan and the government’s response to address the dire situation.

He said that Pakistan despite having a negligible contribution to climate change, was among the most vulnerable to its devastation as manifested in the recent floods.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the French president for solidarity and support for the flood-stricken people and for sending a relief flight carrying tents, water pumps and a team of doctors and nurses for the flood affectees.

He underlined that besides, the immediate relief assistance, France could contribute to the government’s efforts in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding cooperative relations with France, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

In the bilateral context, he further said that Pakistan was committed to further deepen its relations with France across all areas of mutual interest.

He hoped that the ambassador would contribute towards strengthening the bilateral relationship as well as explore new areas for cooperation, such as IT, start-ups, agriculture, water management and energy.

The prime minister said that Pakistan looked forward to continued engagement with France to further deepen mutually beneficial relations.

Meanwhile, China has dispatched 200 tonnes of onions through the Khunjerab Pass to assist people in flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

“200 tons of onions provided by China to aid Pakistan’s flood-affected areas have been transported to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass,” said the Chinese Embassy in a statement on Twitter.

“Hope this batch of supplies can help people in the affected areas to defeat the floods and resume normal life as soon as possible,” it added.