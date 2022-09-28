Irfan Qadir appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Irfan Qadir has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a notification, which has been enforced with immediate effect.

As per the notification, the status of Irfan Qadir will be equal to the federal minister. However, the new special advisor has not been given any portfolio so far.

The number of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet has increased to 73.

The number of Special Assistants has raised to 28 whereas 23 of them are without any portfolio.

Advertisement

Also Read PM appoints eight more special assistants to federal cabinet ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed eight more special assistants to...

Javed Latif has also been a federal minister sans any portfolio for many months.

The cabinet includes 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state and four advisors.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed two more special assistants to the federal cabinet.

Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf and Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial were appointed as SAPMs. A notification for the appointment has been issued over the appointment under Rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business 1973.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed eight more special assistants to the federal cabinet.

Advertisement

The prime minister appointed PPP leaders Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi to the federal cabinet.

Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha have been appointed to the posts.