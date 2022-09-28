Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Irfan Qadir appointed as Special Assistant to PM
Irfan Qadir appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Irfan Qadir appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Articles
Advertisement
Irfan Qadir appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Irfan Qadir appointed as Special Assistant to PM. Image: File

Advertisement

Irfan Qadir has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a notification, which has been enforced with immediate effect.

As per the notification, the status of Irfan Qadir will be equal to the federal minister. However, the new special advisor has not been given any portfolio so far.

The number of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet has increased to 73.

The number of Special Assistants has raised to 28 whereas 23 of them are without any portfolio.

Advertisement

Also Read

PM appoints eight more special assistants to federal cabinet
PM appoints eight more special assistants to federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed eight more special assistants to...

Javed Latif has also been a federal minister sans any portfolio for many months.

The cabinet includes 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state and four advisors.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed two more special assistants to the federal cabinet.

Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf and Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial were appointed as SAPMs. A notification for the appointment has been issued over the appointment under Rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business 1973.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed eight more special assistants to the federal cabinet.

Advertisement

The prime minister appointed PPP leaders Raza Rabbani, Irshad Ahmed Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi to the federal cabinet.

Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sardar Salim Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, and Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha have been appointed to the posts.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maryam Nawaz expected to return this month
Maryam Nawaz expected to return this month
Imran reveals Bajwa wanted to impose emergency in country after his murder
Imran reveals Bajwa wanted to impose emergency in country after his murder
MQM fails to convince Jamaat-e-Islami on holding fresh delimitation
MQM fails to convince Jamaat-e-Islami on holding fresh delimitation
No-tolerance policy adopted against terrorists: Rana Sanaullah
No-tolerance policy adopted against terrorists: Rana Sanaullah
Imran attacked by three suspects in Wazirabad: Fawad
Imran attacked by three suspects in Wazirabad: Fawad
Pakistan condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
Pakistan condemns Israeli minister’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story