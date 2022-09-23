Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader would take a decision in this regard after consultation with his party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is likely to decide about returning to Pakistan in few days, Bol News reported quoting sources.

Sources said the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader would take a decision in this regard after consultation with his party supremo Nawaz Sharif. As per unconfirmed reports, Ishaq Dar might plan to return to the country, they said.

The sources close to Dar’s family said the report might be true, however the former finance minister had not confirmed it so far.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad accountability court on Friday suspended the permanent warrant of former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar till October 7.

The hearing was held in the Accountability Court Islamabad on the plea against the perpetual arrest warrant of former Finance Minister.

Accountability Court Justice Muhammad Bashir heard the plea while former finance minister’s lawyer Qazi Misbah appeared before the court.

Senior leader PML-N’s lawyer Qazi Misbah started arguments. Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the lawyer whether Dar was sick or there was some other problem.

The lawyer of the accused Dar explained the reasons for issuing the arrest warrant and pleaded to the court to cancel the perpetual arrest warrant of Ishaq Dar.

The lawyer argued that Ishaq Dar will appear before the court directly after reaching the airport.

The judge inquired where is the prosecutor Afzal Qureshi. To which the duty prosecutor replied that he had gone to perform Umrah.