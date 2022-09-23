Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Ishaq Dar may decide about returning to Pakistan in few days: sources
Ishaq Dar may decide about returning to Pakistan in few days: sources

Ishaq Dar may decide about returning to Pakistan in few days: sources

Articles
Advertisement
Ishaq Dar may decide about returning to Pakistan in few days: sources

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Advertisement
  • Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader would take a decision in this regard after consultation with his party supremo Nawaz Sharif.
  • As per unconfirmed reports, Ishaq Dar might plan to return to the country, they said.
  • The sources close to Dar’s family said the report might be true, however the former finance minister had not confirmed it so far.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is likely to decide about returning to Pakistan in few days, Bol News reported quoting sources.

Sources said the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader would take a decision in this regard after consultation with his party supremo Nawaz Sharif. As per unconfirmed reports, Ishaq Dar might plan to return to the country, they said.

The sources close to Dar’s family said the report might be true, however the former finance minister had not confirmed it so far.

Also Read

Accountability Court suspends permanent warrant of Ishaq Dar till Oct 07
Accountability Court suspends permanent warrant of Ishaq Dar till Oct 07

Accountability Court Justice Muhammad Bashir heard the plea against Ex-finance minister The...

Meanwhile, an Islamabad accountability court on Friday suspended the permanent warrant of former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar till October 7.

The hearing was held in the Accountability Court Islamabad on the plea against the perpetual arrest warrant of former Finance Minister.

Advertisement

Accountability Court Justice Muhammad Bashir heard the plea while former finance minister’s lawyer Qazi Misbah appeared before the court.

Senior leader PML-N’s lawyer Qazi Misbah started arguments. Judge Muhammad Bashir asked the lawyer whether Dar was sick or there was some other problem.

The lawyer of the accused Dar explained the reasons for issuing the arrest warrant and pleaded to the court to cancel the perpetual arrest warrant of Ishaq Dar.

The lawyer argued that Ishaq Dar will appear before the court directly after reaching the airport.
The judge inquired where is the prosecutor Afzal Qureshi. To which the duty prosecutor replied that he had gone to perform Umrah.

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
Govt to retain prices of petroleum products: Ishaq Dar
Govt to retain prices of petroleum products: Ishaq Dar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story