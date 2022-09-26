Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Ishaq Dar reaches Islamabad along with PM Shehbaz.

  • Ishaq Dar reaches Islamabad  
  • Ishaq Dar, known as the economic wizard, has been given the task of reducing inflation in Pakistan
  • Ishaq Dar will take an oath of the posts of Senate and Finance Minister after reaching Pakistan
LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar reached Islamabad on Monday, BOL News reported.

On the advice of Nawaz Sharif, Dar chose to go with the premiere of Pakistan along with his son Ali Dar. Ishaq Dar will take an oath of the posts of Senate and Finance Minister after reaching Pakistan on Tuesday. Ishaq Dar was living in self-imposed exile in London for five years.
Miftah Ismail submitted his resignation during the PML-N leadership meeting in London yesterday.

Ishaq Dar, known as the economic wizard, has been given the task of reducing inflation in Pakistan, controlling the dollar, and developing the economy.

According to the details, Ishaq Dar left Luton Airport along with the staff and vehicles of the Pakistan High Commission.

“We are starting our journey from where we stopped it, ” Ishaq Dar.

As decided, Ishaq Dar will assume charge as the finance minister on Tuesday, September 27 while incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will remain part of the government.

Nawaz Sharif has expressed his immense displeasure over the economic policies of Miftah Ismail. He also raised concern over the rise in prices of commodities which has directly affected ordinary people and dented the party’s support base.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar would return to the county in the coming week and further facilitate the government’s economic team. Sanaullah said Dar would be able to help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif manage the country’s economic affairs.

 

