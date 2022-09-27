Ishaq Dar takes oath as senator upon his return

Ishaq Dar took an oath as a senator today

PTI senators decided to record a protest during the oath-taking ceremony

PTI Leader of Opposition Senator Dr. Shehzad Wasim raised this issue in the Senate

PTI leaders have claimed that Ishaq Dar’s arrival in Pakistan is the result of another NRO Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took an oath as a senator today (Tuesday) and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) senators recorded a protest during the oath-taking ceremony, BOL News reported.

According to the details, PTI Leader of Opposition Senator Dr. Shehzad Wasim raised this issue in the Senate.

On Ishaq Dar’s oath-taking, PTI leaders have claimed that Ishaq Dar’s arrival in Pakistan is the result of another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

According to PTI, the absconder has been brought back to the government’s protocol. On this matter, Senator Shahzad Wasim has also called a parliamentary meeting of the coalition parties, in which there will be a consultation on the strategy for today’s meeting.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the Senate meeting will be held today at four o’clock in the afternoon, which will be chaired by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. During the meeting, former finance minister Ishaq Dar is also likely to be sworn in as a senator today.

It should be noted that Ishaq Dar will take the oath of the senator from Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Also Read Ishaq Dar reaches Islamabad along with PM Shehbaz Ishaq Dar reaches Islamabad Ishaq Dar, known as the economic wizard, has...

Earlier, Ishaq Dar, known as the economic wizard, has been given the task of reducing inflation in Pakistan, controlling the dollar, and developing the economy. He arrived at Nur Khan Airbase on Monday night along with PM Shehbaz.

Nawaz Sharif has expressed his immense displeasure over the economic policies of Miftah Ismail. He also raised concerns over the rise in prices of commodities which has directly affected ordinary people and dented the party’s support base.