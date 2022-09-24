Ishaq Dar to assume charge as finance minister next week: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held an important meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed a wide range of issues.

According to reports, it was decided during the meeting that PML-N leader Ishaq Dar will assume charge as the finance minister on Tuesday, September 27. It was also decided that incumbent Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will continue to remain part of the government.

Both met for over four hours at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif’s son. Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting. PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to leave for Islamabad on Sunday but it remains unclear whether Dar will accompany the prime minister.

Sources suggest that Nawaz Sharif expressed his immense displeasure over the economic policies of Miftah Ismail. Nawaz also raised concern over the rise in prices of commodities which has directly affected ordinary people and dented the party’s support base.

They also discussed the strategy to deal with PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for a long march and ending PTI’s government in Punjab.

During the meeting, it was decided that Imran Khan’s long march will be dealt with by all legal means and no one will be allowed to create anarchy in the country. It was also decided that the next general elections will be held on time and no pressure will be accepted.

Speaking after the meeting, Ishaq Dar said he has made a booking to return to Pakistan on Wednesday, Sept 28. He said it has not been confirmed whether he will return with the prime minister or not. He said the decision will be made in another meeting tomorrow (Sunday).

Earlier Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar would return to the country in the coming week and further facilitate the government’s economic team. Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Sanaullah said Dar would be able to help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif manage the country’s economic affairs.

The prime minister has arrived in London after concluding five-day visit to United States where he headed Pakistan’s delegation in the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It must be noted that the six-month tenure of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is coming to an end on October 18. He must leave the post as he remains unelected and cannot hold office any longer. This has led to intense speculation whether Ishaq Dar will resume responsibilities as finance minister.

An accountability court has suspended a permanent arrest warrant against Dar. Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir issued a suspension order for the arrest warrant issued on December 11, 2017, after Dar absconded from an assets beyond means case.

The warrants were suspended until October 7 and Dar was given two weeks to surrender before the court. The decision raised speculation that Dar is returning to the country after spending over five years in self-exile.