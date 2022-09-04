Jahangir Tareen has announced an aid of 100 million which includes rations, tents, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, women’s hygiene kits, and cash assistance

He appealed to the business community and philanthropists to come forward to help the flood victims

He said that a joint national effort is needed to help millions of Pakistanis affected by the recent floods.

Advertisement

Karachi-Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen has announced an aid of Rs 100mllion donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people across the country.

According to the details, Jahangir Tareen has announced an aid of 100 million which includes rations, tents, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, women’s hygiene kits, and cash assistance.

Jahangir Tareen appealed to the business community and philanthropists across the country should come forward to help the flood victims, on this occasion we all have to play our role.

He said that a joint national effort is needed to help millions of Pakistanis affected by the recent floods.

Earlier, Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen announced an Rs10 million donation to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) government for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Advertisement

Jahangir Tareen had a telephone contact with KP CM Mahmood Khan, during which he assured to provide an Rs10 million donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“We are a brave nation and have fought major natural disasters in the past too. The nation will successfully deal with this calamity,” he added.

Also Read Allied govt sets up National Flood Response Center for rehabilitation of flood affectees The allied parties in the government on Monday after mutual consultation decided...