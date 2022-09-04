Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jahangir Tareen announces 100m donation for flood-affected people

Jahangir Tareen announces 100m donation for flood-affected people

Articles
Advertisement
Jahangir Tareen announces 100m donation for flood-affected people

Jahangir Khan Tareen

Advertisement
  • Jahangir Tareen has announced an aid of 100 million which includes rations, tents, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, women’s hygiene kits, and cash assistance
  • He appealed to the business community and philanthropists to come forward to help the flood victims
  • He said that a joint national effort is needed to help millions of Pakistanis affected by the recent floods.
Advertisement

 

Karachi-Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen has announced an aid of Rs 100mllion donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people across the country.

According to the details, Jahangir Tareen has announced an aid of 100 million which includes rations, tents, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, women’s hygiene kits, and cash assistance.

Jahangir Tareen appealed to the business community and philanthropists across the country should come forward to help the flood victims, on this occasion we all have to play our role.

He said that a joint national effort is needed to help millions of Pakistanis affected by the recent floods.

Earlier, Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen announced an Rs10 million donation to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) government for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Advertisement

Jahangir Tareen had a telephone contact with KP CM Mahmood Khan, during which he assured to provide an Rs10 million donation for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“We are a brave nation and have fought major natural disasters in the past too. The nation will successfully deal with this calamity,” he added.

 

Also Read

Allied govt sets up National Flood Response Center for rehabilitation of flood affectees
Allied govt sets up National Flood Response Center for rehabilitation of flood affectees

The allied parties in the government on Monday after mutual consultation decided...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story