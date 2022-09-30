Advertisement
  Jails only for the poor as commission mafia always get NRO: Sheikh Rasheed
Articles
Ex-Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed

  • Sheikh Rasheed wrote that behind every case in Pakistan there is a big face and people see the face, not the case.
  • Referring amendments in NAB laws, Sheikh Rasheed writes that there is open way to commit less than 50 crores
  • He said that when everything is for sale where no concept of nation exist.
RAWALPINDI:  Awami Muslim League(AML) chief and Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said that the commission mafia always gets NRO while the jails are only made for the poor people.

In his tweet, Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed wrote that behind every case in Pakistan there is a big face and people see the face, not the case.

Referring amendments in NAB laws, Sheikh Rasheed writes,  “There is open to commit less than 50 crores corruption after amendments.” He while referring political rivals said they even distributes sweets in his house.

He said that when everything is for sale where no concept of nation exist. He said no country cannot run without public support.

 

