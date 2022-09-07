JSMU team of pediatricians and gynaecologists visits Moro Camp

The team of doctors included Dr. Rahat Naz, Dr. Samira, and Dr. Sohaila, while the supporting staff involved Adil Jatt, Ismail, Faisal, Shoaib, and a guard alongwith them

KARACHI: A team of pediatricians and gynecologists from Jinnah Sindh Medical University visited the JSMU Moro camp to treat the flood affectees and provide them with free medicines, as per the instructions of Vice Chancellor JSMU Prof Amjad Siraj Memon.

The team of doctors included Dr. Rahat Naz, Dr. Samira, and Dr. Sohaila, while the supporting staff involved Adil Jatt, Ismail, Faisal, Shoaib, and a guard. The disbursement of medical equipment worth more than 750,000 medicines has been distributed to deserving people.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that in the wake of massive flash floods, JSMU has continued its flood relief activities by providing rations and essential relief items, especially women in the camps are in dire need of medical advice and treatment from female doctors to solve their medical problems and the disease break out.

The timely presence of doctors can ensure the safety of children. All possible efforts are being made to ensure the care of women and children in the camps, added VC Prof Amjad Siraj.

Earlier, Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) established a relief camp for the rehabilitation of flood affectees by torrential rains and floods across the province.

