  JUI-F accepts CM's proposal for ministries in Balochistan
  JUI-F agreed to be part of the provincial government where the party leaders demanded to outclass Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) from the provincial government
  Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo will meet Molana Wasay of JUI-F in the second round of meeting at his residency. In the provincial government
  CM Abdul Quddus Bazinjo also asked Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal to become an ally
QUETTA: After the involvement of the Federal Government in Balochistan, Jamiat e Ulma e Islam (JUI-F) agreed to be part of the provincial government where the party leaders demanded to outclass Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) from the provincial government, BOL News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazinjo will meet Molana Wasay of JUI-F in the second round of meeting at his residency. In the provincial government, seven PTI MPAs are in the cabinet including a deputy speaker and a parliamentary secretary.

As per the details, CM Balochistan met Molana Wasay on Monday where they discussed the formulae of provincial ministries. Moreover, JUI-F demanded four ministries and a post of an advisor to the government of Balochistan.

Molana Wasay demanded the Ministry of Planning and Development, Health, and agriculture ministries from the CM of Balochistan. Abdul Quddus Bazinjo affirmed that he will discuss these demands with his party colleagues and allies in Balochistan.

As per the BOL News report, CM Abdul Quddus Bazinjo also asked Balochistan National Party (BNP) Mengal to become an ally. Sardar Akhtar Mengal gave this authority to the central committee to decide whether to become part of the government or not.

It is pertinent to know that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) ministers in the cabinet of the provincial government are furious over the shift of ministries. Such issues have caused differences among the senior party leaders.

