JUI-F sets tough conditions to join Balochistan cabinet

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) – a coalition partner of the Balochistan government – has made strict conditions for joining the provincial cabinet.

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had offered JUI-F to join the cabinet after dwindling support from the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). However, he had maintained that no minister or adviser will be removed from his post and the JUI-F will be assisted in the cabinet.

According to reports, the JUI-F has agreed to join the provincial cabinet but has sought five ministries, two advisers, and the coveted slot of Deputy Speaker.

The chief minister dashed to Islamabad and has held a wide range on meetings over the matter. Bizenjo meet Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and attended a reception by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed the conditions put forward by the JUI-F.

JUI-F is the second largest parliamentary party in the Balochistan Assembly with 11 seats. If JUI-F is not part of the cabinet, the assembly lawmakers can trigger a no-confidence motion against Bizenjo.

Advertisement

The provincial cabinet ministries have been changing due to the political crisis during the tenure of Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Bizenjo. The PTI quit the ruling coalition after its government in the Centre was ousted in April this year.

Mir Naseebullah Marri, who is currently the Minister of Health, will remain a part of the cabinet despite being elected on a PTI ticket for being a strong ally of Bizenjo in tough situations.

On Saturday, Bizenjo spent a hectic day in Quetta having a series of meetings with MPAs from the ruling BAP, JUI-F and other parties having representation in the provincial assembly.

The chief minister went to the residence of JUI-F provincial head Maulana Abdul Wasay and discussed his party’s induction into the cabinet. The JUI-F leader informed the chief minister that the JUI-F was ready to join the government, with conditions related to number of ministries and portfolios.

Bizenjo refuted the impression that the BAP had differences over the induction of the JUI-F in the cabinet and said that he enjoyed the confidence of other party members on the issue.

A day later, Maulana Abdul Wasay said the decision whether the party would join the provincial coalition government would become clear in the next 24 hours He said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and central leadership reportedly will make the final decision provided the conditions are met.

Advertisement

He said the party had conveyed its stance and conditions to Bizenjo for joining the cabinet and the chief minister sought two days’ time to make a final decision.

Also Read PM briefed on rehabilitation of roads, bridges in Balochistan QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the entire nation was...