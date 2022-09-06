Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Karachi braves diarrhea along with spiraling up dengue cases
Karachi braves diarrhea along with spiraling up dengue cases

Karachi braves diarrhea along with spiraling up dengue cases

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi braves diarrhea along with spiraling up dengue cases

Karachi braves diarrhea along with spiraling up dengue cases

Advertisement
  • Diarrhea cases are also spiraling up in the city
  • 7,860 cases of diarrhea have been reported in the province in just 24 hours
  • Dengue cases are also on rise in Karachi and as many as 97 more dengue fever cases were detected
Advertisement

KARACHI: After dengue and malaria in Sindh, Diarrhea is also spiraling up in the city, reported BOL News.

According to the report issued by the Sindh Health Department, there has been a significant increase in the cases of diarrhea across Sindh, 7,860 cases of diarrhea have been reported in the province in just 24 hours.

The Sindh Health Department said that 3,725 cases were reported in children under 5 years of age, while 4,135 cases were reported in children above 5 years of age.

The Department said that Hyderabad Division has the most affected people as 2,659 cases have been reported there.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from diarrhea, dengue cases are also on rise in Karachi and as many as 97 more dengue fever cases were detected across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 92 emerged in the Karachi division alone.

Advertisement

Death due to dengue fever was also reported from Karachi East.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 2,922 dengue cases in the province out of which 2,554 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 04, 2022.

Also Read

49 new dengue cases detected in Karachi
49 new dengue cases detected in Karachi

58 more dengue fever cases were reported across the Sindh A total...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
University student gunned down during robber
University student gunned down during robber
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story