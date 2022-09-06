Karachi braves diarrhea along with spiraling up dengue cases

Diarrhea cases are also spiraling up in the city

7,860 cases of diarrhea have been reported in the province in just 24 hours

Dengue cases are also on rise in Karachi and as many as 97 more dengue fever cases were detected

KARACHI: After dengue and malaria in Sindh, Diarrhea is also spiraling up in the city, reported BOL News.

According to the report issued by the Sindh Health Department, there has been a significant increase in the cases of diarrhea across Sindh, 7,860 cases of diarrhea have been reported in the province in just 24 hours.

The Sindh Health Department said that 3,725 cases were reported in children under 5 years of age, while 4,135 cases were reported in children above 5 years of age.

The Department said that Hyderabad Division has the most affected people as 2,659 cases have been reported there.

It is pertinent to mention here that apart from diarrhea, dengue cases are also on rise in Karachi and as many as 97 more dengue fever cases were detected across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 92 emerged in the Karachi division alone.

Death due to dengue fever was also reported from Karachi East.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 2,922 dengue cases in the province out of which 2,554 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 04, 2022.

