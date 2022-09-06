ECP calls meeting to decide whether or not to hold NA by-polls in Karachi

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting on Wednesday to decide whether or not to hold by-elections on three National Assembly seats in Karachi.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will preside over the meeting which will review the flood situation in Sindh and the holding of by-polls in the province, sources said.

Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies are engaged in flood relief activities in the province.

The meeting will also seek the report from law enforcers and other departments concerned regarding their availability on the polling day whereas the availability of polling staff will also be reviewed, sources said.

The meeting will decide whether or not to hold elections in three constituencies of Karachi after reviewing all reports.

The by-polls are scheduled on 25th September and it is pertinent to mention that the ECP has already postponed the second phase of Local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.