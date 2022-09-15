Karachi sees spike in dengue cases

As many as 201 new dengue fever cases were detected in the Karachi division in the last 24 hours out of which 84 surfaced in Korangi

The dengue fever has claimed a total of nine deaths in Karachi

KARACHI-As many as 201 new dengue fever cases were detected in the Karachi division in the last 24 hours out of which 84 surfaced in District Korangi alone.

The dengue fever has claimed a total of nine deaths out of the six that were reported in Karachi East and one each in Karachi Central, Karachi South, and District Malir.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 4,031 dengue cases in the province out of which 3,635 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 13, 2022.

In September, a total of 1,462 dengue fever cases surfaced so far out of which 1,428 were recorded in the Karachi division.

In 2022, the majority of dengue fever cases were registered in District East 1,397, followed by District Central 857 and District South 679 while 175 in the Tharparkar district.

On the other hand, the total number of dengue cases in the federal capital Islamabad has reached 943.

According to DHO, in the last 24 hours, 72 people have been affected by dengue while the number of dead has increased to 4.

There are 601 dengue patients in the urban areas of Islamabad while 24 dengue cases were reported in the rural area during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, the situation of dengue has become uncontrollable in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa there too, 310 new cases of dengue have been reported in KP in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department said that the number of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased to 3,520 during the last five months.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The weather conditions in the region remain suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.

The major dengue mosquito places are nurseries, graveyards, lakes, ponds, swimming pools, tyre shops, water pumping stations, hydrants, construction cities, and waste and garbage dumping areas.