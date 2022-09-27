Keep the courts away from these political matters; remarks Justice Athar Minallah

While hearing the Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed petition about formation of 72-member federal cabinet.

Chief Justice said that do not disrespect the parliament any more, this is the mindset that has damaged the parliament.

Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyer said that we do not have any forum other than the court in this regard

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah on Tuesday expressed his anger on brining political petition in the court by the former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed about formation of 72-member federal cabinet.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Athar Minallah warned and issued remarks that if such a petition is brought in the future, exemplary fine will be imposed.

The Chief Justice said that there are elected representatives in parliament, that is the forum, the court will not interfere.

The court asked that when the petitioner was in the government, did he put the list of special assistants and advisers?

The Chief Justice said that Sheikh Rasheed was the Home Minister, did he visit Adiala Jail, he has no idea what happened there.

The Chief Justice said that this court also respects the parliament and does not interfere with the powers of the executive unnecessarily. “If any of your individual fundamental rights are being affected then definitely come to the court but not like this, it is your baseless petition, you could have been fined,” he remarked.

The Chief Justice said that whatever you have to fight, go to parliament, there is no bigger forum than parliament.

He asked that the government is held accountable by the parliament itself, why are you bringing the court to the accountability of the parliament?

The Chief Justice advised Sheikh Rasheed to keep the courts away from these political matters.

Later, it was requested by Sheikh Rashid to withdraw the petition, on which the Chief Justice issued remarks and said that he will issue an appropriate order in this regard.