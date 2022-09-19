Khurram Zaman inquired Administrator Karachi about bad governance

Khurram Sher Zaman wrote a letter to Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday, expressing his concerns about poor governance in the city

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman wrote a letter to Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday, expressing his concerns about poor governance in the city.

In the letter, Khurram Sher Zaman wrote that Karachi is on the list of the world’s worst five cities to live in. With a score of 37.5, Karachi ranks 163 out of 173 cities in the global availability index.

The PTI Leader writes that Karachi is the economic hub of this country, which is in a state of ruin. “What measures have been taken by the municipality for roads, infrastructure, construction of drains, street lights?” he inquired.

As per the details, Khurram Sher Zaman asked several questions related to the administration of the city. He asked why is there no work on cleaning the drains and improving the sewage system before the monsoon. “Why is there no waste disposal system on a daily basis?”

“What steps have been taken to eliminate the tanker mafia? What measures have been taken in the city to promote greenness in terms of the environment? Dengue is gaining strength in the city. Why is the work on mosquito killer spray not completed? ” he questioned.

“The reason for the lack of fire stations and fire tenders should be clarified,” he mentioned.

Furthermore, he asked what strategy the administration had made to reduce the number of stray dogs in the city. “What action has been taken against roadside encroachments across the city?”