Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Khurshid Shah presides meeting of coordination committee for monitoring relief activities
Khurshid Shah presides meeting of coordination committee for monitoring relief activities

Khurshid Shah presides meeting of coordination committee for monitoring relief activities

Articles
Advertisement
Khurshid Shah presides meeting of coordination committee for monitoring relief activities

Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah

Advertisement
  • An important meeting of the Co-ordination Committee for Flood Relief formed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan was chaired by Federal Minister for Water Resources
  • In the meeting, Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah said that many people have been affected by the rain & flood
  • Chief Secretary Sindh informed the committee about the damage caused by rain and flood and said that 23 districts of the province have been affected by rain and flood
Advertisement

 

Karachi-An important meeting of the Co-ordination Committee for Flood Relief formed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan was chaired by Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haque, Former Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Maulana Rashid Soomro, and others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah said that many people have been affected by the rain & flood and there is a need to expand the scope of Benazir Income Support Program, for which he will recommend to the Prime Minister to expand the scope of Benazir Income Support Program to benefit maximum number of affected people.

Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah added that along with the relief work in the affected areas, water extraction is also a big challenge. In the meeting, other members of the committee also informed that they themselves are monitoring the entire situation.

In the meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput while giving a briefing said that the water pressure on Guddu Barrage and Sukkur Barrage has reduced. At present there is water pressure at Kotri barrage through which 6 lakh cusecs of water is passing today.

Advertisement

The Chief Secretary Sindh informed the committee about the damage caused by rain and flood and said that 23 districts of the province have been affected by rain and flood. “Rains and floods have killed 577 people, 6.2 million people have been forced to migrate due to rains and floods” he said.

Mobile ambulance services have been started in the affected areas while the Sindh government has also released 750 millions to ensure availability of the   medicines.

Also Read

Sindh govt strives hard for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Sharjeel Memon
Sindh govt strives hard for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Sharjeel Memon

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has been striving hard...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
University student gunned down during robber
University student gunned down during robber
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story