Karachi-An important meeting of the Co-ordination Committee for Flood Relief formed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan was chaired by Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haque, Former Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Maulana Rashid Soomro, and others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah said that many people have been affected by the rain & flood and there is a need to expand the scope of Benazir Income Support Program, for which he will recommend to the Prime Minister to expand the scope of Benazir Income Support Program to benefit maximum number of affected people.

Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah added that along with the relief work in the affected areas, water extraction is also a big challenge. In the meeting, other members of the committee also informed that they themselves are monitoring the entire situation.

In the meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput while giving a briefing said that the water pressure on Guddu Barrage and Sukkur Barrage has reduced. At present there is water pressure at Kotri barrage through which 6 lakh cusecs of water is passing today.

The Chief Secretary Sindh informed the committee about the damage caused by rain and flood and said that 23 districts of the province have been affected by rain and flood. “Rains and floods have killed 577 people, 6.2 million people have been forced to migrate due to rains and floods” he said.

Mobile ambulance services have been started in the affected areas while the Sindh government has also released 750 millions to ensure availability of the medicines.

